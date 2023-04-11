Graham Nash Says David Crosby Died From Contracting COVID-19

Home News Jaden Johnson April 11th, 2023 - 7:32 AM

2023 was ushered in with a solemn tone when folk rock legend, David Crosby, passed earlier this year in January at 81. From the time since then, his cause of death was unknown by the public leaving many longtime supporters left to mourn his mysterious departure as a tragedy to never be solved. Recently fellow bandmate, Graham Nash, on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast revealed Crosby’s death was due to contracting Covid-19.

Rehearsing for a Los Angeles concert, Nash details that after three days of rehearsals Crosby was feeling sick and that despite already having Covid once, he contracted it again. Stating, “And so he went home and decided that he would take a nap, and he never woke up. But he died in his bed, and that is fantastic”. Still being able to view his loss of a bandmate and friend through a positive lens.

Nash jokes that he was expecting Crosby to pass 20 years ago, and applauded the fact that he made it to 81. Despite seeing the light in a dark time, Nash describes his journey through grief in the podcast stating, “But [his death] was a shock. It was kind of like an earthquake, you know? You get the initial shock and then you figure out that you survived. But these aftershocks kept coming up, and they’re diminishing in size as I go along”.