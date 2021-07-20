Brian Wilson Announces Fall 2021 Greatest Hits Live! Tour Dates With Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin

Home News Alison Alber July 20th, 2021 - 5:05 PM

Beach Boy founder and singer/songwriter Brian Wilson announced a new North America tour and along with the announcement shared demos, rarities and outtakes, according to Rolling Stone. The songs are available on his newest website. The website has a timeline feature. The timeline is sorted by decades, starting with 1942, the birth year of Wilson.

Scrolling through the 1990s, and through the short story and photo gallery, the website contains the demos for Wilson’s 2004 album Gettin’ In Over My Head. Wilson released the demo for “Desert Drive” previously on YouTube. Looking through the 1966 section, the singer gives insights on the classic Beach Boys album Pets Sound. This section doesn’t feature any demos but some interviews with the band members and a short documentary about the massive production of “Good Vibrations.”

The Greatest Hits! Live Tour will kick off at Paramount in Huntington, New York on October 5th, with stops in Lowell, MA; Atlantic City, NJ; and Akron, OH. The tour will conclude at Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, IL on October 23rd. The tour will also feature the Beach Boy members Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, according to Consequence. Check out the complete list of tour dates below.

In February, Irving Azoff’s legacy management company, Iconic Artists Group, bought a controlling interest of The Beach Boys’ intellectual property. With this deal the brand, sound recordings by the band and certain musical compositions were sold to the company.

Brian Wilson 2021 Tour Dates:

08/29 – Long Beach, CA – Terrace Theater

10/05 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

10/06 – Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theater

10/08 – Wallingford, CT – Oakdale Theatre

10/09 – Lowell, MA – Lowell Memorial Auditorium

10/10 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center

10/12 – Albany, NY – Palace Theatre

10/13 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center

10/15 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

10/16 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live

10/17 – Reading, PA – Santander Performing Arts Center

10/19 – Greensburg, PA – The Palace

10/20 – Akron, OH – Goodyear Theater

10/22 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center

10/23 – Waukegan, IL – Genesee Theatre

Photo credit: Renee Fabian