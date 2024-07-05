Island Records Releases New Video For Bob Marley’s “Punky Reggae Party”

Home News Collin Herron July 5th, 2024 - 7:24 PM

Today, Island/UMe shares a new music video for Bob Marley’s “Punky Reggae Party.” Originally released as the B-side of “Jamming” in 1977, the song remains a sought-after fan favorite. It also notably appears in its extra-rare 12-inch dub version on the 2024 limited edition of Bob Marley’s Exodus. To celebrate the opening of the blockbuster biopic Bob Marley: One Love, Island/UMe unveiled the Exodus Limited Edition earlier this month. It features the album in its original cover design as seen in the film, along with an exclusive 10” LP of rare bonus tracks and an essay by Jamaican historian Herbie Miller. For the first time, this all-new package is also encased in a gatefold design.

In more news regarding Bob Marley, Leon Bridges recently covered Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song”. On mxdwn.com, marking the third single release in promotion of Bob Marley: One Love (Music Inspired By The Film), Grammy award-winning multi-platinum selling R&B singer, and songwriter Leon Bridges shares his take of the iconic Marley standard, “Redemption Song.”