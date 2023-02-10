Taylor Momsen And Luke Spiller Perform The Beach Boys Songs At “A Grammy Salute To The Beach Boys” Tribute Concert

Home News Trisha Valdez February 10th, 2023 - 8:54 PM

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

A live tribute happened at the Grammys, a tribute to The Beach Boys performed by lead vocalist Luke Spiller from The Struts and The Pretty Reckless frontwoman Taylor Momsen. The two performed classics such as Surfin’ USA and Fun, Fun, Fun.

Momsen shared an Instagram post February 9, talking about the event. She said, “I guess the cat’s out of the bag. Last night it was honor to perform at the Grammy’s tribute to @thebeachboys with my newfound friend @lukestrust amongst so many great artists. It was a blast. Stay tuned for broadcast date and time on @cbstv and @paramountplus.”

The date is still unknown but “A Grammy Salute To The Beach Boys” will air soon on CBS television network and on demand on Paramount plus.

Last year marked the 60th anniversary of The Beach Boys, “Sixty Years Of The Sounds Of Summer” 2022 tour. The group released a remastered and expanded version of The Beach Boys’ greatest hits collection.

According to Blabbermouth, “The expanded ‘Sounds of Summer’ features 24 new mixes including two first-time stereo mixes, plus 22 improved stereo mixes. The collection is available now in variety of formats, including a super-deluxe version and a remastered single disc that boasts the original 2003 release.”

The Beach Boys are an icon in the music industry and are respected and loved by any genre of music artist. The group have performed many concerts and have touched many hearts.

To watch the tribute for The Beach Boys, stream below.

