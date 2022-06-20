Elton John, Smokey Robinson, Chuck D And More Pay Tribute To Beach Boys Brian Wilson’s 80th Birthday

Home News Skyy Rincon June 20th, 2022 - 3:53 PM

According to NME, dozens of musicians, actors and celebrities came together to honor the Beach Boys Brian Wilson’s 80th birthday. Elton John, Chuck D, Smokey Robinson, Bob Dylan, Carole King, Graham Nash, Fleet Foxes and more paid tribute to the legend on a video posted to Instagram.

The video starts with Elton John sending his love and birthday wishes to Wilson. Smokey Robinson is next on screen, singing “Happy Birthday”. Barry Gibb, Carole King, Graham Nash, David Crosby, John Fogerty, Mickey Dolenz, Danny Hutton, Stephen Bishop, Joe Walsh, Jeff Bridges, Cameron Crowe, John Cusack, Don Was, Lyle Lovett, Al Jardine, Blondie Chaplin, The Brian Wilson Band, Public Enemy’s Chuck D, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, She & Him, Questlove, Fleet Foxes and Bob Dylan each follow one after the other as they continue wishing Wilson a happy 80th birthday. Many of the special guests performed their own renditions of “Happy Birthday” faithfully sticking to their own sounds and genres.

Although their message in the video is short and sweet, musical duo She & Him will be releasing a Brian Wilson covers album entitled Melt Away on July 22. Jim James and Brian Wilson were also nominated for 2022 Oscars for their collaboration on “Right Where I Belong” from Brian Wilson: Long Road Promised. The Beach Boys will also be touring this summer and fall, visiting various cities in Canada and the United States through October. The tour will feature special guests The Temptations and The Four Tops, at select shows.

