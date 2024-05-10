The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson Placed Under Conservatorship Following Health Decline

Home News James Reed May 10th, 2024 - 3:35 PM

A judge has ruled that The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson should be placed under a court conservatorship due to a “major neurocognitive disorder.” The initial court documents seeking the conservatorship were filed in February, stating the belief that the 81-year-old was no longer able to care for himself.

Now, the Los Angeles superior court judge Gus T. May approved the petition, which had been submitted by Wilson’s family and close friends. “I find from clear and convincing evidence that a conservatorship of the person is necessary,” he said.

Wilson’s longtime representatives LeeAnn Hard, his business manager, and Jean Sievers, his publicist, will act as co-conservators. The decision comes following the death of Wilson’s wife and longtime manager Melinda Ledbetter Wilson, who had been acting as the music legend’s caregiver and taking care of his needs after a decline in his health.

The judge said that the evidence showed that Wilson clearly approved of the new arrangement and accepts that he can’t tend to decisions regarding his own healthcare. Two of Wilson’s children, Carnie and Wendy, who achieved success as part of the group Wilson Phillips, will be consulted on medical decisions.

The filed documents asked the court to allow them to become co-conservators due to Wilson’s “major neurocognitive disorders (including dementia)”, leaving him unable to “properly provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter”.

The two longtime representatives have also said that under the conservatorship, it is their “intent to ensure that Mr. Wilson’s daily needs are satisfied and he has the best possible care while remaining in his home”.