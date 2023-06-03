The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds Has Been Re-Released With New Dolby Atmos Mix

Home News Zach Monteiro June 3rd, 2023 - 1:04 PM

American rock band The Beach Boys have had their 1966 classic Pet Sounds re-released under a new Dolby Atmos mix. According to Pitchfork, The Beach Boys gave their producer, Giles Martin, their blessing to proceed with the mix while giving him access to co-founder Brian Wilson’s mono mix and the band’s original analog tapes.

The Beach Boys original Pet Sounds was released in May of 1966, and would not go on to influence both the rock and pop genres, but also influence how music was recorded, with one example being the use of recording studios. Pet Sounds had innovated the larger music industry in ways that could not have been predicted.

Pitchfork brought up Martin’s statements on the influence of Pet Sounds when he said “Pet Sounds by The Beach Boys is a game-changing, iconic album that changed the face of music… It influenced the Beatles to go and make Sgt. Pepper’s, Sgt. Pepper’s then influenced Pink Floyd to go and make The Dark Side of the Moon.”

According to udiscovermusic, Martin would also talk about the process of bringing the mix together, saying “You listen to the original mono mix and you try to unlock what they were trying to do. You can’t be them, but you’re trying to understand. It’s not about technology, it’s about a song, and whether a song makes you feel something.”

You can find The Beach Boys new Dolby Atmos mix here.

