Alissia Shares New Song “Hypnotic Night” Featuring Nile Rodgers and Earthgang

Alissia, a talented producer and musician, is making waves in the music scene with her first solo song “Hypnotic Night.” This track introduces her as an individual artist and blends funk, disco, and hip-hop styles. She collaborated on this single with famous guitarist Nile Rodgers and the lively rap group EARTHGANG. The catchy beat invites people to dance while highlighting Alissia’s signature bass work. It serves both as a musical lesson in design and as a lively party tune.

The collaboration wasn’t just about bringing musical talents together; it was a blend of creative geniuses. Rodgers, famous for his work with Chic and in funk and disco music, described working with Alissia as eye-opening and natural. “Working with Alissia has been really fun,” says Rodgers. “I could see what she was thinking musically. When you can understand someone’s taste just by watching them without needing explanations… that’s when I knew we had something special.” This unique partnership is explored further in a video released by Amazon Music, giving fans a look at how the track came to be and highlighting the strong connection between these two artists.

Alissia is definitely not new to the industry. She has worked with big names like Anderson .Paak, Kaytranada and Mary J. Blige, receiving a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year because of her contributions. Her collaborations with famous artists such as Quincy Jones, Prince, and Bootsy Collins have made her a top talent in modern music. In fact, Bootsy Collins asked her to co-produce his latest album because he admires how creative she is.

Alissia quickly rose to fame in the music industry thanks to her viral social media hits and millions of fans worldwide. She stands out not only for her technical talent but also for creating unique sounds that connect with both artists and listeners. Her transition from being a popular producer to becoming a solo artist shows her dedication to staying true to herself and expressing creativity.

“Hypnotic Night” is a special release available only on Amazon Music, along with a “Behind Hypnotic Night” video that gives fans an inside look at how the song was made. As Alissia starts her solo career, this song introduces her style and hints at future potential. Her music invites listeners to experience new sounds with one of today’s top producers.