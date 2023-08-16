Nile Rodgers Threatens Legal Action Against Right-Wing Swiss Political Party For Use Of “We Are Family” Sound-Alike

Home News Roy Lott August 16th, 2023 - 6:17 PM

Nile Rodgers has called out a far-right Switzerland political party to “cease and desist” using ‘We Are Family’ in a campaign video. The video has a “soundalike” version of “We Are Family”, which he wrote and produced for Sister Sledge in 1979.

He took to social media to issue a statement. “I condemn its use by the SVP (Swiss People’s Party) or anyone else not keeping with the values of the song and all decent people. The purpose of the song is to bring joy to all with no exclusions! @HipgnosisSongs, @SonyMusicPub and @WarnerChappell are all working to have the SVP cease and desist their use of the song.”

He continues to say “I wrote ‘We Are Family’ to be the ultimate song about inclusion and diversity at all levels, regardless of race, ethnicity, age, gender, religion or sexual orientation.

Following reports that the right wing SVP party in Switzerland has used a #WeAreFamily sound-alike song in a political video without permission, #NileRodgers made the following statement:

The Independent reports that Thomas Matter, an SVP delegate who is the credited artist behind the song under the moniker DJ Tommy, told the Swiss tabloid Blick that the campaign anthem was not related to “We Are Family.” He adds “I know the song by Sister Sledge, that’s also a super song”, said Matter. “But ‘Das Isch d’SVP’ was written especially for this project and has nothing to do with ‘We Are Family.’