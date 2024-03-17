Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa Join Bootsy Collins On New Single “The Influencers”

Home News Rashmika Vinakota March 17th, 2024 - 1:36 PM

Funk legend Bootsy Collins releases new single “The Influencers” featuring Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and Dave Stewart.

Released via Bootzilla Records, this new single is dripping with funk and whimsy. Collins’s “The Influencers” is a taste of what he has been creating in his Cincinnati studio over the past year. Featuring Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and The Eurythmics Dave Stewart all of whom Bootsy has previously collaborated with.

This single is a bold sonic display of the 73-year-old legend’s unwavering dedication to his music. Fantaazma and Westcoast Stone, two of Bootzilla Records’ emerging artists are also featured on the record.

Collins releases his new single amidst his scheduled appearances at SXSW 2024 beginning March 15 at the Funk Not Fight Austin Rally 4 Peace and performance at Lady Bird Stage, where Bootsy will take the stage alongside legendary Ohio funk band Zapp.

“I am an influencer, you are an influencer. Together we influence change within our journey through life. So hold on tight, cause we be funkin’ through the rest of the night,” said Collins.

Bootsy Collins has been a musical and cultural icon for over fifty years. He was also featured on Silk Sonic’s GRAMMY award-winning album An Evening With, alongside Thundercat, and most recently wrote a song with R&B hitmaker Jidenna. He is an American bass-guitarist, singer-songwriter and record producer.