HARD Summer Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Kaytranada, The Blessed Madonna, Gesaffelstein & More

Today, HARD Events has announced the music lineup for the 2025 edition of HARD Summer Music Festival. HARD Summer returns to Inglewood on August 2-3, at Hollywood Park, which is the expansive entertainment complex adjacent to SoFi Stadium and YouTube Theater. For tickets and more information, click here.

The lineup will be led by headliners including French producer Gesaffelstein, super producer Kaytranada, iconic Sean Paul, multi platinum New Orleans hip-hop veteran Juvenile & The 400 Degreez Band, the visionary and genre-defying heroics of Four Tet and Floating Points live, high priestess of hard techno Sara Landry, French DJ and producer Nico Moreno, Blessed Madonna and other acts.

Also, headbangers can find heavier sonics courtesy of experimental left-field bass producer PEEKABOO, fast rising low frequency favorites Tape B B2B Mersiv and multifaceted bass-heavy DJ and producer Crankdat, while acts like Bou and Hybrid Minds will bring their appeal to lovers of D&B.

Since its inaugural edition in 2008, HARD Summer has cemented its place as a cornerstone of Southern California’s festival scene. With its distinct multi-genre curational ethos and vibrant aesthetic, the event has grown steadily in prominence. Today, it stands as Los Angeles’ largest electronic music festival and a powerful celebration of the city’s rich tapestry of musical styles and cultural influences.

HARD Summer’s 2025 lineup stays true to the festival’s signature blend of diverse sounds and styles by bringing together leading names in electronic music, high-profile crossover acts in the Latin and Hip-Hop spaces, underground tastemakers and the best of the next generation of emerging talent.

