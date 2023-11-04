Earthgang Shares Funky New Single “Blacklight”

Home News Nyah Hamilton November 4th, 2023 - 5:20 PM

The duo Earthgang has released a new single, “Blacklight.” The team is fused with the talents of Johnny Venus and Doctor Dot.

The group officially formed in 2008 but released their first EP, “The Better Party” in 2010. The excel in the genre of hip-hop and have received Grammy awards.

The single has a regular groovy beat and amazing lyrics accompanying it.

According to Stereogum, “On “Blacklight,” EarthGang is going for an Outkast thing, as they so often are. Both Doctor Dot and Johnny Venus rap about how a blacklight exposes your flaws, but you still look good to them.”

There’s no doubt their fans will love this new installment in their discography. Read more about Earthgang here.