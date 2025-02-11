Wonderfront Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Including Janelle Monáe, Anderson .Paak, Foster The People and More

Home News Charlotte Huot February 11th, 2025 - 7:58 PM

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna

San Diego’s Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival has unveiled its 2025 lineup, featuring Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Khruangbin, Peggy Gou, Daniel Caesar, Foster the People, Jason Mraz, Gary Clark Jr., Janelle Monáe, Portugal. The Man, Isaiah Rashad and Duke Dumont among the more than 80 artists set to perform. The three-day festival returns to the city’s waterfront from May 16-18, offering live music across seven stages, yacht parties, interactive art installations and local food experiences.

This year marks Wonderfront’s first full festival under the ownership of Events.com, which is introducing new AI-powered technology to enhance ticketing, engagement and overall festival logistics.

“Wonderfront is a celebration of music, community and the vibrant spirit of San Diego,” said Stephen Partridge, president and co-founder of Events.com. “With such a fantastic lineup and enhanced features, we’re excited to deliver an unforgettable weekend that brings people together along the stunning waterfront backdrop.”

Presale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. PST, with general public sales starting Friday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. PST. New ticketing options include GA Plus, which offers expedited entry and access to premium lounges and VIP passes that feature exclusive boat rides and after-party access.

Following its first sell-out in 2024, Wonderfront 2025 is expected to draw even larger crowds, with organizers emphasizing a mix of high-energy performances and intimate sets spanning electronic, hip-hop, indie, rock and R&B. The festival’s three-day lineup includes:

Friday, May 16:

Peggy Gou, Duke Dumont, Overmono, Drama, Daniel Caesar, Isaiah Rashad, Freddie Gibbs, Jordan Ward, Erick the Architect

Saturday, May 17:

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Foster the People, Portugal. The Man, STRFKR, Magdalena Bay, Peter Cat Recording Co., SiR, Baby Rose, Orion Sun, PawPaw Rod, Janelle Monáe, Neon Trees

Sunday, May 18:

Khruangbin, Jason Mraz, La Lom, Paco Versailles, Gary Clark Jr., The Fray, Julien Baker, Torres, Allen Stone, Jalen Ngonda, Vacations, Leon Thomas, 4 Non Blondes

Additional artists and Wonderfront’s Electric Lounge lineup will be announced in the coming weeks. For tickets and more information, visit WonderfrontFestival.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wonderfront Festival (@wonderfrontfest)

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna