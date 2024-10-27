Bootsy Collins Honors Late Bandmates With New Single “The JB’s Tribute Pastor P”

Home News Juliet Paiz October 27th, 2024 - 11:51 PM

Bootsy Collins has released a heartfelt new single titled “The JB’s Tribute Pastor P,” honoring his late bandmates from the legendary JB’s funk band. This vibrant track showcases a classic funk sound, bass grooves and upbeat horns. It carries a reflective yet celebratory tone, paying homage to these musicians.

The lyrics are a depiction of Bootsy’s appreciation for his bandmates specifically referencing their contributions and the mark they left on funk music. In the music video, Bootsy performs in a lively setting accompanied by visuals and images of his late bandmates reminding fans of wonderful memories.

Bootsy released this track as a tribute to honor their memory, celebrating their lives and the impact they had on the music world. “The JB’s Tribute Pastor P” not only serves as a reminder of their legacy but also reinforces Bootsy’s commitment to keeping the funk alive for future generations. This follows the release of his previous tracks “Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame” and “We Outta B Funkin’.” While these songs celebrated the influence of Cincinnati’s music history and funks impact, “The JB’s Tribute Pastor P” shifts to a more personal tribute.