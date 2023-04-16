Nile Rodgers Joins Blondie to Perform “Rapture” and “Backfired” at Coachella Set

Home News Ronan Ruiz April 16th, 2023 - 1:08 PM

On April 14, day one of Coachella 2023, Blondie and Nile Rodgers performed together onstage two songs during their set: “Rapture,” their hit song from 1980, and “Backfired,” a solo track by Deborah Harry from 1981.

According to New Musical Express, Rodgers and Blondie have had a long-standing relationship. Rodgers produced the album on which “Backfired” appears (KooKoo), and “Rapture” was inspired by the song “Good Time” by Chic. Rodgers played guitar on both songs on Friday, after the band performed a cover of “The Tide is High” by The Paragons.

A video of Blondie and Rodgers’ performance can be viewed below:

Blondie and Nile Rodgers performing Rapture at @coachella 🤩 and at the age of 77!! Epic pic.twitter.com/xQXqBnRJPs — elizabeth 🖤 (@eisforelizabeth) April 15, 2023

Blondie’s full setlist for the first weekend of Coachella is:

“One Way or Another” “Hanging on The Telephone” (The Nerves Cover) “Call Me” “Maria” “The Tide is High” “Rapture” (with Nile Rodgers) “Backfired” (Deborah Harry Song, with Nile Rodgers) “Long Time” “Heart of Glass” “Atomic” “Dreaming”

Performing together, members of the Melvins, the Sex Pistols and Blondie released a cover of Small Faces’ “Song of a Baker” last August.

Rodgers recently received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 Grammys in February.

For more information about Coachella, including dates and the artist lineup, read our coverage here or visit www.coachella.com.