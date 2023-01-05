Nirvana, The Supremes, Nile Rodgers and More Awarded 2023 Lifetime Achievement Grammys

Home News Cait Stoddard January 5th, 2023 - 4:31 PM

According to pitchfork.com Nirvana, the Supremes, Nile Rodgers and Slick Rick are some of the artists who will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Awards at the 2023 Grammys. Other recipients for the Lifetime Achievement Awards are Ma Rainey, Bobby McFerrin and Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson.

The Recording Academy’s Special Merit Awards Ceremony will take place on February 4 at Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. Also the event will honor the Trustees Award recipients (Henry Diltz, Ellis Marsalis and Jim Stewart), the Technical Grammy recipients (the Audio Engineering Society and Dr. Andy Hildebrand) and the winner of Best Song for Social Change, who has not yet been revealed.

The CEO of the Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr has made the following statement.

“The Academy is proud to celebrate this diverse slate of influential music people spanning numerous genres and crafts as our 2023 Special Merit Awards honorees. Each creator on this list has made an impact on our industry — from technical to creative achievements — representing the breadth of music’s diverse community. We’re excited to celebrate this group of legends next month that continues to inspire and shape the music world.”

The 2023 Grammy Awards will be at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5. Former Daily Show host Trevor Noah will be making his third appearance as the host and the nominations are led by Beyoncé with nine, Kendrick Lamar with eight and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven each.