Netflix Will No Longer Release Prince Docuseries Following Editorial Battle Regarding Abuse Allegations

In a surprising turn of events, Netflix has announced that it will no longer move forward with its highly anticipated docuseries about Prince, following an extended editorial dispute with the late musician’s estate. The decision comes amid ongoing disagreements over how the documentary should address allegations of abuse that have surfaced in recent years.

The project, originally greenlit in 2018 with the backing of Prince’s estate, was intended to be an expansive look at the life and career of the legendary artist. However, tensions reportedly grew behind the scenes as filmmakers pushed to include details regarding allegations that Prince had allegedly engaged in abusive behavior. Sources close to the project say that the estate strongly opposed this direction, leading to a protracted editorial battle that ultimately resulted in Netflix pulling the plug on the series.

“We are incredibly disappointed that this project will not be moving forward,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. “We believed in the importance of telling a comprehensive and truthful story about Prince’s life and legacy. However, due to creative differences, we have decided to part ways with the production.” (via Consequence of Sound).

Representatives for the Prince Estate have not publicly commented on the streaming giant’s decision. However, insiders suggest that the estate, which has historically exercised strict control over how Prince’s legacy is presented, was unwilling to approve any content that included unverified allegations about the musician’s personal life.

The now-shelved series was being helmed by Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay, who had previously stepped away from the project in 2019, citing creative differences with the estate. A new filmmaking team had since taken over, though similar conflicts arose in recent years over the documentary’s scope and editorial tone.

Prince, who passed away in 2016, remains one of the most influential and enigmatic figures in music history. His estate has continued to release posthumous projects, including vault recordings, reissues, and live performance collections, carefully curating how his legacy is remembered.

With Netflix’s withdrawal, it remains unclear whether another studio or platform will take up the project, or if the estate will attempt to produce an official documentary on its own terms. For now, fans hoping to see a definitive, in-depth exploration of Prince’s life will have to wait.