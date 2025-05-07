Bumbershoot Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Janelle Monae, Weezer, The Linda Lindas & More

Seattle music festival, Bumbershoot, announced their 2025 weekend lineup, which included Weezer, Janelle Monáe, and Car Seat Headrest amongst the lineup. The festival will take place on Labor Day weekend with performances on Saturday, August 30 and Sunday, August 31. It’ll be held at the Seattle Center.
Brooklyn Vegan reported that Saturday’s headliner, Weezer, will perform their Blue Album as part of their Voyage to the Planet Blue tour, which is in honor of the 30th anniversary of the album. Other Saturday performers include Car Seat Headrest, Bright Eyes, the Budos Band, Indigo De Souza, and Pretty Girls Make Graves. Car Seat Headrest released their latest album, The Scholars, on May 2nd.
Janelle Monae is the headline for Sunday. The artist is also performing at other festivals this year which include Wonderfront, Newport Jazz Festival and Blue Note Jazz Festival. Other Sunday performers include Sylvan Esso, Aurora, Digable Planets, Tennis, Saba, The Linda Lindas, Real Estate and The Murder City Devils.
In the past, artists like Pavement, James Blake, Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile have headlined for Bumbershoot. 2025 will be the 52nd anniversary of the festival. Tickets are only available through the Bumbershoot website and start at $200 for a 2-day GA pass. All performers for both days are listed below.
SATURDAY
Weezer (Voyage to the Blue Planet)
Car Seat Headrest
Bright Eyes
The Budos Band
Indigo De Souza
Tank and the Bangas
Pretty Girls Make Graves
Pattie Gonia (DJ set)
Say She She
Hey, Nothing
Quasi
Scowl
Great Grandpa
Madison McFerrin
Kyle Dion
J.R.C.G.
Tezatalks
Amelia Day & the Cloves
Zookraght
Biblioteka
Coffin Break
Two Minute Hate
Liv Victorino
Foot Ox
Fleetwood Snack
SUNDAY
Aurora
Janelle Monáe
Sylvan Esso
Digable Planets (Blowout Comb 30th anniversary)
Tennis
Saba
The Linda Lindas
Bob the Drag Queen (DJ set)
Real Estate
The Murder City Devils
Frankie and the Witch Fingers
Spellling
Fat Dog
Bebe Stockwell
The Army, the Navy
Petra Haden
Mega Cat
Day Soul Exquisite
Small Paul
Avery Cochrane
The Jaws of Brooklyn
Vic Daggs II
Weep Wave
Vika & the Velvets
School of Rock Seattle
Photo credit: Sharon Alagna