Bumbershoot Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Janelle Monae, Weezer, The Linda Lindas & More

Home News Lea Tran May 7th, 2025 - 7:00 PM

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna

Seattle music festival, Bumbershoot, announced their 2025 weekend lineup, which included Weezer, Janelle Monáe, and Car Seat Headrest amongst the lineup. The festival will take place on Labor Day weekend with performances on Saturday, August 30 and Sunday, August 31. It’ll be held at the Seattle Center.

Brooklyn Vegan reported that Saturday’s headliner, Weezer, will perform their Blue Album as part of their Voyage to the Planet Blue tour, which is in honor of the 30th anniversary of the album. Other Saturday performers include Car Seat Headrest, Bright Eyes, the Budos Band, Indigo De Souza, and Pretty Girls Make Graves. Car Seat Headrest released their latest album, The Scholars, on May 2nd.

Janelle Monae is the headline for Sunday. The artist is also performing at other festivals this year which include Wonderfront, Newport Jazz Festival and Blue Note Jazz Festival. Other Sunday performers include Sylvan Esso, Aurora, Digable Planets, Tennis, Saba, The Linda Lindas, Real Estate and The Murder City Devils.

In the past, artists like Pavement, James Blake, Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile have headlined for Bumbershoot. 2025 will be the 52nd anniversary of the festival. Tickets are only available through the Bumbershoot website and start at $200 for a 2-day GA pass. All performers for both days are listed below.

SATURDAY

Weezer (Voyage to the Blue Planet)

Car Seat Headrest

Bright Eyes

The Budos Band

Indigo De Souza

Tank and the Bangas

Pretty Girls Make Graves

Pattie Gonia (DJ set)

Say She She

Hey, Nothing

Quasi

Scowl

Great Grandpa

Madison McFerrin

Kyle Dion

J.R.C.G.

Tezatalks

Amelia Day & the Cloves

Zookraght

Biblioteka

Coffin Break

Two Minute Hate

Liv Victorino

Foot Ox

Fleetwood Snack

SUNDAY

Aurora

Janelle Monáe

Sylvan Esso

Digable Planets (Blowout Comb 30th anniversary)

Tennis

Saba

The Linda Lindas

Bob the Drag Queen (DJ set)

Real Estate

The Murder City Devils

Frankie and the Witch Fingers

Spellling

Fat Dog

Bebe Stockwell

The Army, the Navy

Petra Haden

Mega Cat

Day Soul Exquisite

Small Paul

Avery Cochrane

The Jaws of Brooklyn

Vic Daggs II

Weep Wave

Vika & the Velvets

School of Rock Seattle

