Jerry Cantrell Says He’s Spoken To Metallica’s James Hetfield Regarding Possible Collaboration

According to blabbermouth.net, Alice In Chains guitarist and vocalist Jerry Cantrell has mentioned that he is open to collaborating on music with Metallica frontman James Hetfield. While answering questions from fans in the new issue of Metal Hammer, Cantrell was asked whether he would make an album with Hetfield.

“James and I have talked about it, kind of. We never had a formal conversation but I’ve jammed with him at Kirk’s at place. I’ve even spent a night or two at his house and we’ve ended up with guitars in the kitchen and on the porch. It’s something I’d be really curious about, even to just write a song with him. As for whether it’d turn into something more than that, he’s got a pretty demanding day job. Ha ha! So I’d understand if it never comes to be.” said Cantrell.

Back in 2020, Cantrell paid tribute to Hetfield by telling Metal Hammer: “What makes James such a great frontman is his physical presence. Nobody else commands the same kind of respect and attention without it being self-seeking or egocentric. He’s all about the music, all about the fun and the celebration and the connection with the fans. And that, to me, is really inspiring. Especially because he’s done this for so long and he’s been at the top of his game for so long and he continues to search for a deeper meaning. He took an underground thing and took it worldwide.”

The artist adds: “Metallica is a huge thing for me and for any hard rock or metal band. Will he go down in history as a rock icon? He already has and he’s the godfather, man.”

Also, nearly two decades years ago, Hetfield joined Alice In Chains on stage twice to perform the song “Would?” at the Rock Am Ring festival in Nürburgring, Germany and at the Warfield in San Francisco.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz