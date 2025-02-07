Forthcoming Neil Young Covers Album Heart Of Gold Vol. 1 Announced For April 2025 Release Featuring Sharon Van Etten, Lumineers, Courtney Barnett & More

Home News Catalina Martello February 7th, 2025 - 8:35 PM

Photo: Kayln Oyer

A Neil Young tribute album has been announced for April 2025 release. Heart of Gold: A Tribute to Neil Young Volume 1 is an immersive album featuring top artists such as Sharon Van Etten, Lumineers and more. The album will include fresh interpretations and classic tunes of Neil Young songs, hoping to honor his legacy as an artist.

The proceeds from the album will benefit The Bridge School, located in Hillsborough, California. Two songs have been released from the album and are available to listen to now. Courtney Barnett brings her vocals for “Lotta Love,” is available here. Along with that, previous Neil Young opener Chris Pierce’s cover of “Southern Man,” is available here.

Speaking about her song choice, Barnett says, “’Lotta Love’ is one of my favourite Neil songs and the lyrics feel especially relevant at this moment in history. It’s a real honour to be part of this tribute helping to raise funds for The Bridge School.”

Pierce also spoke about his contribution, saying, “Time and time again, I’m reminded of the power of Neil Young’s songs. I’m reminded every time I spin one of his albums at home, when his songs play on the radio, and this was particularly evident when I recently had the honor of being the opening act for his solo tour. When I was presented with the privilege to be a part of ‘Heart of Gold – The Songs of Neil Young’ his impactful song ‘Southern Man’ came to me in a dream. The early morning session at Village Recorders, gallantly led by producers David Resnik and Niko Bolas was an experience that I’ll never forget. I felt that the spirits of my ancestors visited us in the studio during the recording of this song, and I was in tears while singing it with the soulful congregation of stellar musicians in the room.”

Volume I Track Listing: