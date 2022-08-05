The Infamous Stringdusters Share Video For “I’m Not Alone”, Release Grateful Dead Cover of “Black Muddy River” Featuring Anders Osborne

Home News Alexandra Kozicki August 5th, 2022 - 9:47 PM

Bluegrass band and Grammy award-winners The Infamous Stringdusters have released a new music video for their song “I’m Not Alone”, off of their album Toward the Fray, and a cover of the Grateful Dead’s “Black Muddy River” featuring Anders Osborne.

The video for “I’m Not Alone” was premiered on Ditty TV, and came about when at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Travis Book was live streaming on Instagram and playing with a musical idea. Paul Hoffman of Greensky Bluegrass was tuned in, and he latched on to something Travis said about having repainted his house, but underneath it all, there was still evidence of the old paint. This idea resonated with the band, who decided to turn it into a song.

“I’m Not Alone” is a peaceful, reflective track that has an underlying message of melancholy happiness. “Can I peel away the layers of longing / Can I learn to live with all my fears / I have painted all these walls / Trim to ceiling / I have waited for so long / Still the feeling that / I’m not alone.” The lyrics speak to the idea that we can peel away the layers and find the beauty beneath, that the longing to be one with another person is an innate human desire, and that it is okay to feel alone.

The cover of “Black Muddy River” is in recognition of what would have been Jerry Garcia’s 80th birthday. The Grateful Dead has always influenced the Infamous Stringdusters, and this cover is a tribute to one of their biggest influences.

You can check out the new song and cover below. The Infamous Stringdusters are presently on tour; check out some details on the band’s website here.