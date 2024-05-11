Steve Earle Covers Tom Petty’s “Yer So Bad”

Home News Cristian Garcia May 11th, 2024 - 11:20 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Singer-songwriter Steve Earle played a bluegrass rendition of Tom Petty’s “Yer So Bad” where it was debuted on Tom Petty Radio yesterday. During the segment, Earle was joined by David Fricke where the two discussed the cover. “Yer So Bad” was one Petty’s first solo singles that debuted on his solo album, Full Moon Fever. Considered one of Petty’s best told lyrical stories, Earle’s take on the track successfully captures the spirit and intention of the original, while adding a more grounded approach from the skiffle-inspired original.

Infusing a mix of Americana, bluegrass and country, Earle’s rendition stands on its own as an expression heartland music, that Tom Petty would approve. This cover is just one of the many interpretations that will appear in the tribute album Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty that is set to release on June 21. Along with this rendition, the tribute album will also see covers from country greats like Dolly Parton (“Southern Accents”), Chris Stapleton (“I Should Have Known It”) and Dierks Bentley (“American Girl”) to name a few.

The country tribute album is curated by some of the late Petty’s closest friends and collaborators, and finds some of the most lauded voices in the genre exploring the extensive Petty catalog and putting their personal touches on some of his greatest hits.

A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty will release on June 21 via Big Machine Records.

Petty Country – Tracklist:

I Should Have Known It – Chris Stapleton Wildflowers – Thomas Rhett Runnin’ Down A Dream – Luke Combs Southern Accents – Dolly Parton Here Come My Girl – Justin Moore American Girl – Dierks Bentley Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around – Lady A I Forgive It All – Jamey Johnson I Won’t Back Down – Brothers Osborne Refugee – Wyonna Judd & Lainey Wilson Angel Dream No. 2 – Willie Nelson & Lukas Nelson Learning To Fly – Eli Young Band Breakdown – Ryan Hurd feat. Carly Pearce Yer So Bad – Steve Earle Ways To Be Wicked – Margo Pierce feat. Mike Campbell Mary Jane’s Last Dance – Midland Free Fallin’ – The Cadillac Three feat. Breland I Need To Know – Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives Don’t Come Around Here No More – Rhiannon Giddens feat. Silkroad Ensemble and Benmont Tench You Wreck Me (Live) – George Strait

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz