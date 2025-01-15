Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory Share Melodic New Single & Video “Trouble”

Home News Michael Ferrara January 15th, 2025 - 9:46 PM

Photo: Kayln Over

Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory are here, and they are coming out strong making fans sure fans on paying attention, with the new release of single and visual “Trouble”. The magestic single is just the beginning of this journey, as a self titled album from the crew is coming February 7th, 2025 via Jagjaguwar. The single is the last song that will be out before the debut album, so listen and watch below before the masterpiece commences.

Sharon Van Etten explains the creation of “Trouble was definitely a clash of emotions and thoughts through an artist’s creative mindset. Van Etten stated, ““’Trouble’ is about the idea of having to coexist with people you love who have opposing views, and not being able to share deep parts of yourself and your narrative based on someone else’s beliefs. It’s about when there’s that big part of you that someone who loves you can’t know because it’s not something they want to hear or are willing to learn about or understand, and those painful realizations when you choose to love and respect someone else’s needs over your own to salvage a relationship.” This quote as a whole, is just a fragment of who she is as a creator. Also, the video for “Trouble” was shot and directed by Susu Laroche during the album’s recording sessions at Eurythmics’ former London studio, The Church.

Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory Tracklist: