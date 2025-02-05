Elton John and Brandi Carlile Announce New Album Who Believes In Angels For April 2025 Release

Home News Michelle Grisales February 5th, 2025 - 8:08 PM

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

British singer-songwriter Elton John and U.S. superstar Brandi Carlile collaborate to create a new album, Who Believes in Angels, set to release on April 4th, 2025, with Interscope Records. They released their first song off the album, which matches the title of the album.

The work behind this album began in October 2023 and John and Carlile had 20 days to create an entire album. It was also the first time John agreed to recording his sessions to which they released a short video as an official trailer. Their upcoming release also involved Andrew Watt who acted as the producer, mediator and creative conduit alongside Bernie Taupin who contributed lyrics as well. They were also backed by an excellent band of musicians such as Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Pino Palladino (Nine Inch Nails, Gary Numan and David Gilmour) and Josh Klinghoffer (Pearl Jam, Beck).

The trailer shows raw moments throughout the 20 days of frustration, joy and nerves. Elton said, “This record was one of the toughest I’ve ever made, but it was also one of the greatest musical experiences of my life. It has given me a place where I know I can move forward. Who Believes In Angels? feels like going into another era and I’m pushing the door open to come into the future. I have everything I’ve done behind me and it’s been brilliant, amazing. But this is [a] new start for me. As far as I’m concerned, this is the start of my career Mark 2.”

With the release of the song and trailer, the track list showed the album will have ten songs. This album also includes the 2025 Oscar nominated song “Never Too Late,” created especially for the Disney+ documentary of the same name and unveiled last year to widespread critical acclaim.

WHO BELIEVES IN ANGELS? TRACK LIST

The Rose Of Laura Nyro Little Richard’s Bible Swing For The Fences Never Too Late You Without Me Who Believes In Angels? The River Man A Little Light Someone To Belong To When This Old World Is Done With Me

The artists also announced a performance at the London Palladium Stage in Central London for a one night only special set to take place on March 26, 2025, to promote their album that will release a few weeks after the event. For a chance to access tickets, fans can pre-order the album here.