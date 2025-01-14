Green River Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Courtney Barnett, Waxahatchee, Julien Baker x Torres & More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 14th, 2025 - 2:55 PM

According to consequense.net, Green River Festival will be returning to the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Greenfield, Massachusetts, from June 20 – 22. After previously announcing a portion of the lineup, the music festival has now unveiled their full slate of performers, which include Courtney Barnett, Waxahatchee, Julien Baker x Torres and other artists.

In addition to the headliners listed above, Green River Festival will also feature MJ Lenderman and the Wind, Kevin Morby, Illuminati Hotties, Merce Lemon, Mark MulCahy, Thus Love, Funky Dawgz, Merce Lemon, All Feels, Little Roots and other musical acts.

Weekend passes for Green River Festival 2025 are on sale now through Tixr. Also, camping and VIP add-ons are available, as well as parking passes. Single-day and two-day tickets go on sale January 17.

This year’s edition will mark Green River Festival’s 39th year. As it nears four decades of existence, the event continues to bring together fans of indie rock, alt-country, folk music and other musical genres. For 2025, the event will boast over 40 acts spread across four stages, with local food, beverages, handmade crafts, children’s activities and on-site camping.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer