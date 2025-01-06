Fiona Apple, Bruce Springsteen and More Will Be Featured on The Waterboys’ Upcoming Album Life, Death and Dennis Hopper

Home News Lauren Rettig January 6th, 2025 - 4:31 PM

Pitchfork reports that the Waterboys have teamed up with Fiona Apple, Bruce Springsteen, Steve Earle and other artists to make a concept album about the late, great actor Dennis Hopper. Life, Death and Dennis Hopper is out April 4 via Sun Records and will be led by the single “Hopper’s on Top (Genius)” which comes out Friday, January 10, 2025.

As the Waterboys’ Mike Scott said in a press release, “The arc of his life was the story of our times. He was at the big bang of youth culture in Rebel Without a Cause with James Dean; and the beginnings of Pop Art with the young Andy Warhol. He was part of the counterculture, hippie, civil rights and psychedelic scenes of the ‘60s. In the ‘70s and ‘80s, he went on a wild 10-year rip, almost died, came back, got straight and became a five-movies-a-year character actor without losing the sparkle in his eye or the sense of danger or unpredictability that always gathered around him.” The record, Scott added, concerns not only Hopper’s life but also “the whole strange adventure of being a human soul on planet earth.”

Other guests on the follow-up to 2022’s All Souls Hill include Sugarfoot, Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith, Kathy Valentine of the Go-Go’s, Patti Palladin, Barny Fletcher and Anana Kaye.

Any upcoming information on the release of Life, Death and Dennis Hopper can be found on the Waterboys’ website.

