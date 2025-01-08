The Lumineers Announce New Album Automatic For February 2025 Release, Share New Single & Video “Same Old Song”

Home News Skyy Rincon January 8th, 2025 - 7:00 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Grammy-nominated alternative folk band The Lumineers have returned with the announcement of their brand new fifth studio album entitled Automatic. The record is set to release on Valentine’s Day via Dualtone. In anticipation of the album’s arrival, the group has shared their lead single and accompanying music video “Same Old Song” which serves as the opening track.

Discussing the album and its relevance with regards to the Lumineers’ growing catalogue, co-founder Wesley Schultz offered, “This album marks 20 years of songwriting between Jeremiah and me. The album explores some of the absurdities of the modern world, like the increasingly blurry line between what’s real and what’s not, and the variety of ways we numb ourselves while trying to combat both boredom and overstimulation.”

Wesley and Jeremiah were inspired by Peter Jackson’s recent Beatles documentary Get Back which was released in 2021, deciding to take to the studio once more. Automatic was co-produced by Simone Felice and David Baron and recorded Woodstock’s Utopia Studio.

The band has yet to announce North American shows but fans should be on the lookout! The Lumineers are set to play iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO which takes place at the Kia Forum on January 11. They will stop off in Niagara Falls on February 16, Highland, California on February 22 and Tempe, Arizona on February 28 for the Extra Innings Festival. Following this handful of U.S. and Canada shows, the group will head off on their UK and European headline tour visiting Germany, Italy, France, Ireland, Spain and more.

Automatic Tracklist

1. Same Old Song

2. Asshole

3. Strings

4. Automatic

5. You’re All I’ve Got

6. Plasticine

7. Ativan

8. Keys On The Table

9. Better Day

10. Sunflowers

11. So Long

