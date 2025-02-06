Mumford & Sons Announce Spring 2025 International Tour Dates

Mumford & Sons make their eagerly awaited return to live stages next month, with the announcement of nine intimate live dates in Europe, the U.K., Australia and North America. It will be the band’s first string of headline live dates in the U.K. and Europe since 2018.

Last month, the British folk-rock band announced details of their new album, RUSHMERE, which is their first in seven years, for release on March 28, through Glassnote. Ahead of the record’s release, Mumford & Sons head out to Europe in March for a series of small club shows in Amsterdam, Paris and Berlin before returning to the U.K. Then, the band will take a whistlestop trip to Sydney Opera House before finishing up with four North American shows in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto and Brooklyn.

Members of agora, the band’s fan community, will have priority access to tickets with availability for community members on Thursday, February 13. A limited number of remaining tickets will then be available through a general on sale from 10:00 a.m. local time on Friday February 14 by visiting mumfordandsons.com.