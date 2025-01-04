Neil Young Announces Lost Album Oceanside Countryside For February 2025 Release

Home News Cristian Garcia January 4th, 2025 - 5:43 PM

Neil Young has announced the release of a previously shelved album, Oceanside Countryside, which is set to be released in February 2025. The album, recorded during a prolific yet turbulent period in Young’s career, has been long considered a “lost” project, shrouded in mystery for decades. Young revealed the news in a statement on his website, expressing excitement for the album’s long-awaited debut. “This is a record I’ve held close to my heart for a long time,” Young wrote. “It captures a moment when I was exploring new horizons, both musically and personally. I’m happy the world will finally get to hear it.”

Oceanside Countryside dates back to the late 1970s, a fertile yet chaotic period for Young. The sessions reportedly took place in a remote studio overlooking the Pacific Ocean, a setting Young credited as inspiration for the album’s introspective and experimental tone. Known for blending acoustic folk melodies with atmospheric production, the project was shelved amidst creative differences with his label and Young’s own hesitations about its timing.

After lying dormant for nearly 50 years, the original master tapes were recently unearthed by Young and his longtime collaborator, producer John Hanlon. The pair worked to restore the recordings using analog equipment to preserve the album’s vintage sound. The 10-track album will include never-before-heard songs like “Golden Shore,” “Wildflower Skies,” and the title track, “Oceanside Countryside.” Early reports suggest the album captures the raw, poetic essence that has made Neil Young one of rock’s most enduring voices.

Fans of Young’s work may recognize echoes of Oceanside Countryside in albums like Comes a Time and Rust Never Sleeps. However, according to Young, this lost album offers a unique perspective, distinct from anything else in his catalog. “It’s a mixture of what was happening in the city and what I was experiencing out in nature,” Young said in a recent interview. “That tension made for some songs I still think are among my best.” (via Stereogum).