Boston Calling Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Vampire Weekend, Tom Morello, Fall Out Boy & More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 6th, 2025 - 12:01 PM

According to pitchfork.com, The lineup for Boston Calling 2025 has been announced and the lineup features performances from Vampire Weekend, Tom Morello, Fall Out Boy and other musical acts. The three day event will be happening outside of Beantown in Allston, Massachusetts on Memorial Day weekend, which is May 23 – 25.

Tickets for Boston Calling 2025, including GA, GA+, VIP and platinum passes, will first become available through a presale at the the festival’s website on January 8, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Avril Lavigne, Cage the Elephant, Megan Moroney, Sublime, Sheryl Crow, T-Pain, The Black Crowes, Public Enemy, Remi Wolf, TLC, All Time Low, Goth Babe, mike, James Bay, Lucius, Spin Doctors, Luke Combs, Holy Roller, Future Teens and other acts will be performing as well.

Also performing at the vent will be Dave Matthews Band, The 502s, Layzi, CoPilot, BattleMode, Megan From Work, Max McNown, Thee Scared Souls, The Maine, Valley, Mon Rovia, Amble, Simon Robert French, Kyle Dion and Bebe Stockwell.

According to consequence.net, This year’s rendition of the festival will also see the introduction of a rotating stage in lieu of two main stages, a redesign intended to “improve crowd flow and ease congestion.” Additionally, more water stations will be added, along with an indoor space for fans to cool down and some ticket prices have been “reduced to provide added value and accessibility.”

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister