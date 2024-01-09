Boston Calling Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Hozier, The Killers, Khruangbin & More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 9th, 2024 - 10:57 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to stereogum.com, music festival Boston Calling will be back for this year’s Memorial Day weekend with headliners the headliners Hozier, The Killers, Khruangbin and many more. The event will take place on May 24-26 at the Harvard Athletic Complex. For Tickets and more information click here.

Megan Thee Stallion, Reneé Rapp, Chappell Roan, Blondshell, Madi Diaz, Khruangbin, Luke Hemmings, Frank Turner, The Sleeping Souls, Francis Of Delirium, Cannons, Beach Weather, Madi Diaz, The Red Clay Strays, Stefan Thev, Zola Simone, Billy Dean Thomas, Paper Lady, Cakeswagg, The Castellows, The Heavy Heavy, Bad Rabbits, Jessie Murph, Tanner Ursey and many more will be performing as well.

