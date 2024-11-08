Lucius Share Dynamic Cover Of Filter’s “Take A Picture”

Home News Catalina Martello November 8th, 2024 - 7:00 PM

Lucius

According to SteroGum, Dan Molad, a drummer for Lucius, created a project to help raise awareness for gun violence prevention. It will be a compilation of ‘90s cover songs released by the 3Sirens Music Group next month. Included in this compilation will be a cover of Filter’s “Take A Picture” by Lucius.

The indie pop band creates a crisp variation to the iconic song. Holly Laessig’s voice melts into Moald’s impressively controlled drum beat. The cover softens the original song while still keeping the nostalgic feeling that Filter provides for many people. Laessig’s impressive vocals really embrace Lucius’ unique sound and transform the song beautifully.

The video for the cover takes the title “Take A Picture” quite literally as it showcases different images moving around the screen. They appear based on the beat and tempo of the song parallel to the speed. The video also being a rotation of the same photos depending on where they pop up. The video is almost a matching game as the same photo will pop up in the same space once the beat allows it to. The photos seem to represent each member of the band as well.





