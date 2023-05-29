Taylor Hawkins’ Kids Perform With Foo Fighters At Boston Calling

Home News Cait Stoddard May 29th, 2023 - 4:46 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to spin.com, Shane Hawkins, the son of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, joined the rock band on Friday, May 26 at the Boston Calling festival to perform the song “I’ll Stick Around”.

Shane previously joined Foo Fighters on stage last year during a pair of Taylor Hawkins memorial shows at London’s Wembley Stadium and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, where he played drums on “My Hero” at both venues.

Along with Shane, Violet Grohl performed with the Foo Fighters again by contributing backing vocals to the songs “Shame Shame” and “Rope.” As previously reported, Violet is the only guest on the band’s upcoming album, But Here We Are, where she performs a duet with her father on the pop-style track “Show Me How.”

So far The Foo Fighters have debuted the four songs “Rescued,” “Under You,” But Here We Are” and “Nothing at All.” As for touring, the band will be performing in Washington, D.C. tomorrow night before beginning a run of European shows next weekend.

