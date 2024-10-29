Innings Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Fall Out Boy, The Killers, Beck & More

Home News Cait Stoddard October 29th, 2024 - 5:55 PM

Earlier today, it was announced that Fall Out Boy and The Killers will headline the seventh annual Innings Festival, which will be returning to Arizona’s Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park on February 21 and 22, 2025. Bringing together 18 artists across two stages for no overlapping sets, the all-star lineup includes Incubus, The Black Keys, Slightly Stoopid, The All-American Rejects and other bands on Friday, while Beck, Gary Clark Jr., Boyz II Men, Jack’s Mannequin and other acts will take the stage on Saturday.

Fans can look forward to interactive baseball activities and numerous appearances by Major League Baseball greats Vince Coleman, Evan Longoria, Jim Abbott, Jake Peavy, Brett Butler, Olympic medalist and ESPN analyst Jessica Mendoza and the return of Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster, featuring live interviews and special performances from surprise guests including artists from the festival lineup.

Fans may sign up now for the festival SMS list at InningsFestival.com/Innings to receive an access code for the presale that will begin Thursday, October 31 at 10 a.m. PT. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the public following the presale.

One day and Two day GA, GA+, Centerfield Bleachers, Left Field Reserved, VIP and Platinum tickets will be available, as well as Two day Cabanas and Bungalows. New in 2025, Center Field Bleachers offer all amenities of GA+ along with first come first served bucket seating with prime views of Home Plate Stage.

Left Field Reserved tickets also include all amenities of GA+, plus assigned bucket seating at the dedicated elevated viewing deck overlooking Home Plate Stage. VIP tickets include a dedicated viewing platform at Home Plate Stage, plus on field viewing areas at both stages, with unlimited access to the VIP Lounge with air conditioned restrooms, complimentary beer and hard seltzer, lawn games and more.

Platinum tickets offer exclusive front of stage viewing, complimentary full service bar, coffee service and all-day dining, golf cart transportation between stages, complimentary Tempe Town Lake boat rides on the Platinum Clubhouse Cruiser and other activites.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi