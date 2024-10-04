Vampire Weekend Plays A Pop-Up Concert Outside a NYC Bar

Home News Chloe Baxter October 4th, 2024 - 4:09 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

On Thursday afternoon, Vampire Weekend surprised fans with a spontaneous pop-up concert outside Time Again, a trendy bar in New York City co-owned by rapper Despot. The sidewalk quickly filled with enthusiastic onlookers eager to catch the legendary band in an intimate setting.

This unannounced gig served as a warm-up for their highly anticipated shows at Madison Square Garden on October 5th, where they’ll be joined by acts like Turnstiles and A-Trak. During the pop-up, Vampire Weekend performed a selection of their hits with a pared-down lineup featuring just a keyboard player, giving the set a laid-back yet captivating vibe. Fans were treated to a mix of old favorites and new tracks, underscoring the band’s evolution into a formidable live act.

For a taste of the performance, check out videos from the show below.

Killer set to stumble upon on my bike ride home from work @vampireweekend Proud to represent the TC + VW fan contingent in Chinatown today @timecrisis2000 Jokerman also ruled pic.twitter.com/ND685z4Xfw — adam 🦕 (@gerberandpals) October 3, 2024

Vampire Weekend’s presence at Time Again highlights their continued connection to New York, following a thrilling two-and-a-half-hour set in Charlottesville, Virginia. With their upcoming Madison Square Garden shows promising an even bigger experience, it’s clear that the band is ready to bring their unique sound to a larger audience.

For more on Vampire Weekend, don’t miss our previous stories, including their covers of classics like Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” and Pearl Jam’s “Better Man.”

For more details, check out the full article on Stereogum.