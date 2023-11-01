Olivia Rodrigo Set To Perform With Sheryl Crow At 2023 Rock Hall Ceremony

Home News Tiffany Cheng November 1st, 2023 - 1:20 PM

Pop singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo is set to perform with Sheryl Crow on Friday, November 3, at this year’s Rock Hall induction ceremony. According to Pitchfork, Rodrigo is anticipated to perform with a mystery artist who she describes as “one of her heroes.”

However, the person who would join Rodrigo in her collaborative music performance was set to be private. John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Collaboration, revealed that the mystery singer would be Sheryl Crow. He mentioned the singer’s in an interview conducted by The New York Times. Sykes said in the interview, “Olivia Rodrigo is coming in this year. Last year she got up and sang ‘You’re So Vain’ by Carly Simon. She’s going to play with Sheryl Crow this year. It’s this mutual admiration that connects the past with the present.”

This year’s Rock Hall Ceremony will feature various artists, including notable artists such as Elton John, Sia, and Queen Latifah. Some non-well-known artists include H.E.R., St. Vincent, and New Edition.

Olivia Rodrigo is set to perform for this year’s Z100 Jingle Ball. Other singers who will perform include SZA, Pentatonix, Old Republic, Jelly Roll, Melanie Martinez, Doechii, and David Kushner. Rodrigo has also announced and will perform in selected venues for her 2024 GUTS tour.