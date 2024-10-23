iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Cage The Elephant, Incubus, and The Offspring

Home News Catalina Martello October 23rd, 2024 - 1:42 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to billboard iHeartMedia announced the lineup for the 2025 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO, it will be presented by Capital One and set for January 11 at the Kia Forum in L.A.

The lineup will include some of the biggest names in alternative rock Cage The Elephant, Fontaines D.C, Glass Animals, Incubus, St.Vincent, The Lumineers, The Head And Heart and The Offspring, with a solo performance from Damiano David of Maneskin.

This will be the eighth year of the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO and is the most highly awaited alternative rock event of the year.

In 2018 Cage the Elephant also took the stage at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO. The lineup included Cage the Elephant, The National, Dashboard Confessional, Walk the Moon, Spoon, Mumford and Sons and AJR performed to a sold out crowd on Friday, January 19, 2018.

The event will be broadcasted live for fans on iHeartRadio Alternative and Rock stations across the country and on iHeartRadio.com.



Capital One cardholders will have an exclusive early access to presale tickets starting on Oct.22 at 10 a.m PT, lasting until Oct. 24 or until supplies run out.

General ticket sales will begin on October 25 at 12 p.m. PT through Ticketmaster.

Fans can also register to become an ALT VIP to access tickets beginning Thursday, October 24 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, October 25 at 10 a.m.





Photo Credit; Kayln Oyer



