New Order Dispel Rumors Regarding Potential New Album & World Tour Dates In 2025

NME reports that English rock band New Order has addressed rumors that they are on the verge of releasing a new album and announcing a 2025 world tour.

The iconic rock band have not shared new music in nearly a decade, with their last studio album arriving in the critically acclaimed Music Complete in 2015. Music Complete was the first album the band recorded since bass player Peter Hook left in 2007, and featured the return of keyboard player Gillian Gilbert.

In recent months, fans began speculating that a new release was imminent, and that details of a world tour were planned for the new year. However, the band has just posted an official statement on their website and confirmed there are no announcements for a new album or live shows in the near future.

“We always want to keep our fans informed of the latest news about New Order, and we always share official news across our social media channels and our website, first,” the post began.

“We are aware of news that claims the band will be releasing a new studio album and will be embarking on a world tour, news that is incorrect,” it added, also advising fans to only believe updates shared through the band’s official social media platforms.

While New Order hasn’t released an album since Music Complete – and its counterpart Complete Music in 2016 with extended versions of the 2015 tracks – they did drop a single in 2020 titled “Be A Rebel.”

The band also had a small series of tour dates back in 2023, making stops across Texas before wrapping up in New Orleans. That same year, Bernard Sumner and Gogol Bordello dropped a cover of Angelic Upstarts’ “Solidarity.”

There definitely aren’t plans for any album releases or world tours, that much is true – but it should be noted that in 2023, Peter Hook mentioned that a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination would be a great “olive branch” for the start of a reunion. In September 2024, Hook performed with Cold Cave in a powerhouse rendition of “Procession” in San Diego. Whatever the plans for New Order await in the future may be, fans can only hope Hook will be part of the plans.

