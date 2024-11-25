TV On The Radio Performs “Dreams” For The First Time in 10 Years at Surprise Show in New York

Home News Skylar Jameson November 25th, 2024 - 3:23 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

TV On The Radio played a surprise show at the venue TV Eye. The band played at TV Eye in Ridgewood on Sunday night, November 24th. The show was unannounced and the venue only held 250 people, making for a very intimate performance for only the biggest of TV On The Radio fans and New Yorkers that stumbled upon the show. The show was a short set, consisting of eleven songs, as reported by Stereogum. Considering the other surprise gig TV On The Radio performed at Max Fish in New York earlier this summer, this is the band’s 2nd show in five whole years!

One of those songs was “Dreams”. A track from their 2004 album Desperate Youth, Blood Thirsty Babes. They haven’t played “Dreams” in over 10 years! TV On The Radio recently put out a reissue of Desperate Youth, Blood Thirsty Babes to celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary.

This show gets TV On The Radio into gear, because starting today, TV On The Radio will officially start playing shows in New York and LA. As mentioned, this will be their first consecutive planned series of live shows in five years! They will also be making a stop at Primavera Sound Porto. They’re on the lineup alongside artists such as Charli XCX and Deftones.

Below are more clips from TV On The Radio’s surprise concert on Sunday night!

