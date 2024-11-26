Outbreak Fest Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Knocked Loose, Danny Brown, Slowdive & More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 26th, 2024 - 12:33 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to stereogum.com, Manchester’s annual Outbreak Fest focuses on hardcore music but the event has expanded in recent years to bring tons of non-hardcore music that hardcore music some people might like. This year, headliners included Have Heart, Basement, American Football, Soccer Mommy and Action Bronson. And next year, the festival returns to Manchester’s BEC Arena on June 14-15.

Next year’s Outbreak Fest headliners cover a lot of ground because metalcore band Knocked Loose, Slowdive and Alex G are set to perform. Other names include Sunny Day Real Estate, Denzel Curry and recent Knocked Loose tour mate Danny Brown, Sunami, Drug Church, Militarie Gun, Speed, Pain Of Truth, God’s Hate, Jesus Piece and other musical acts.

Fleshwater, julie, They Are Gutting A Body Of Water, Feeble Little Horse, Superheaven, Deafheaven, Have A Nice Life, Momma, Model/Actriz, Foxing, Tigers Jaw, Rocket and Manchester natives Maruja will be performing as well. For tickets and more information, click here here.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi