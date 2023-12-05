Kilby Block Party 2024 Lineup Featuring LCD Soundsystem, The Postal Service, Vampire Weekend & More

Home News Cait Stoddard December 5th, 2023 - 3:37 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to stereogum.com, Kilby Block Party has announced their 2024 lineup that features performances by LCD Soundsystem, The Postal Service, Vampire Weekend and more. The event will take place on May 12 -14 at Utah State Fairpark. Also performing will be Wu-Tang Clan, Death Cab For Cutie, Interpol, Jail Paul, Joanna Newsom, Belle And Sebastian, 100 gecs, Dayglow, Courtney Barnett, TV Girl, Alvvays, Dinosaur Jr. and Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

Guided By Voices, Current Joys, Peach Pit, The Garden, Yves Tumor, Panchiko, Beach Fossils, Cautious Clay, Bombay Bicycle Club, Ty Segall, Pond, Yoke Lore, Yellow Days, Ginger Root, Andy Shauf, Slow Pulp, Petey, CSS Ekkstacy, Not Club, Krooked Kings, Choir Boy, Luna Li, Hemlocke Springs, Lomelda, Blondshell, Odie Leigh, Fazerdaze, Model/Actriz, Army Drive, Annie Dirusso, TAGABOW, Water From Your Eyes, Joannna Sternberg, Kara Jackson, Gustaf and Hana Vu will be performing as well.

Local performers include 26fix, Little Moon, Blue Rain Boots, Sculpture Club, Nicole Canaan, Daytime Lover, Drusky, Body Of Leaves, Boyfriend Sushi Town, Personal 749, and Bobo. Two more acts are still yet to be announced. Passes go on sale Wednesday, December 6 at 10 a.m. MST. For more information click here.

