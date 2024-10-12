Youth Lagoon Releases Haunting New Song “My Beautiful Girl”

Home News Chloe Baxter October 12th, 2024 - 9:54 PM

Idaho-based producer and composer Trevor Powers, known as Youth Lagoon, has unveiled his latest single and video, “My Beautiful Girl.” This haunting track immerses listeners in a dreamlike space that evokes fragments of childhood memories.

Powers describes his songwriting process as a mystical experience: “Songwriting just feels like receiving messages from a portal and transcribing them.”

“My Beautiful Girl” balances eerie love and apocalyptic themes, opening with poignant lyrics like, “A dollar-store, rubber Jesus on the mantle.” Co-produced with engineer Rodaidh McDonald, the track reflects on love, self-harm and resilience.

The accompanying video, directed by Regrets Only, adds a visual depth to the song’s themes. Powers shares the inspiration behind the title, which came from a gravestone he encountered in Idaho City, stating only “My Beautiful Girl” – sparking a profound creative response for him.

Following the success of his 2023 album Heaven Is a Junkyard and new single, “Football”, which received critical acclaim, “My Beautiful Girl” continues Powers’ exploration of home and identity. “The nature of life is in constant flux between beauty and brokenness,” he says, emphasizing the complexity of human experience.

You can watch Youth Lagoon’s video for “My Beautiful Girl” below.

This new single follows “Lucy Takes a Picture,” which was released earlier this year. Both tracks are available on an exclusive 7” vinyl, limited to 300 copies.