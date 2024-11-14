Mosswood Meltdown Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Osees, Devo, Kreayshawn and More

Home News Skylar Jameson November 14th, 2024 - 12:47 PM

Underground rock festival Mosswood Meltdown will be returning to Oakland’s Mosswood Park on July 19th and 20th of 2025! This year’s Mosswood Meltdown follows last year’s, which featured a Big Freedia performance.

Mosswood Meltdown 2025 will be hosted by John Waters, as usual. The lineup is set to include new wave band Devo, psychedelic rock band Osees, The Exploding Hearts and Belgian punk rock band The Kids. Local Oakland rapper Kreayshawn will also appear at the event, making her first appearance in over a decade!

In the press release, Waters encourages people to buy tickets by saying “Bad little punk teenagers don’t get sticks and stones stuffed in their Christmas stockings-no, they get on-sale advance tickets to next year’s Mosswood Meltdown so they can be rewarded for being bad all year long!”

Tickets for the event are on sale now on the Mosswood Meltdown website, with limited edition discounted holiday pricing until supplies last.

For general admission, the holiday pricing for tier 1 is $199, compared to the regular price of $159. The holiday pricing for the tier 2 passes is $139, while the regular price for these passes is $179. Tier 3 general admission will cost the buyer $199, no matter what time of year they’re bought. VIP passes for Mosswood Meltdown are also available! Holiday pricing for tier 1 VIP passes is $249, regularly priced at $299. Tier 2 VIP passes are on sale for $279 for the holidays when they’re usually priced at $329. Similar to the general admission tier 3 pass, the VIP tier 3 pass will be the same price during and outside of the holiday season, $349.

The press release also tells fans to stay tuned for more news about Mosswood Meltdown in the coming months. They preface that this lineup is not final, since many more artists will be announced to perform at the event.