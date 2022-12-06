Kilby Block Party Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Pixies and More

Home News Cait Stoddard December 6th, 2022 - 11:06 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today brooklynvegan.com announced the lineup for the Kilby Block Party 2023 which is set to take place on May 14 – 17 in Salt Lake City. Tickets for the Kilby Block Party go on sale tomorrow at 10am Mountain Time.

The Strokes, Pavement and Yeah Yeah Yeahs are the headliners for the event whereas the bands Pixies, Run the Jewels, Japanese Breakfast, The Walkmen, Caroline Polachek, Cuco, Parquet Courts, OSEES, Fay Webster, Lucius, Ethel Cain, Indigo De Souza, Deerhoof, Wednesday, Mannequin Pussy, and Westerman will be performing as well.

Another list of performances include Goth Babe, Dreamer Isioma, Crumb, Wednesday, Kate Bollinger, Musor, Surf Curse, Hippo Campus, The Backseat Lovers, SunSleeper, HomePhone, Anais Chantel, Gus Dapperton, The Plastic Cherries, Worlds Worst, Hi Again and Josh Doss & The Cancers.

