Kilby Block Party Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Soccer Mommy, Animal Collective and More

The Kilby Block Party in Salt Lake City, Utah announced its lineup for its spring return. The festival will feature performances by Phoebe Bridgers, Mac DeMarco, Clairo, Steve Lacy, and Animal Collective. The festival will be hosted in Downtown Salt Lake City at Library Square on May 13 and May 14.

The indie-centric festival was hosted last October, with headliners Young The Giant and Built To Spill. This year, the Kilby Block Party will host Car Seat Headrest, Mile High Club, Alvvays Soccer Mommy, Lomelda, Bartees Strange, Sam Evian, Kevin Devine, and Kississippi, among others. Gates will open at 2 p.m. on May 13, and noon on May 14.

Tickets will be available beginning February 1 at 10 a.m. MST at 24tix.com. The official flyer for the music festival can be viewed below.

