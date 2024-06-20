Corona Capital Announce 2024 Lineup Featuring St. Vincent, Queens Of The Stone Age, Beck & More

Home News Cait Stoddard June 20th, 2024 - 2:30 PM

According to social media, Corona Capital has announced this year’s line up, which features headlining performances from St. Vincent, Queens Of The Stone Age, Beck and more. For tickets and more information visit ticketmaster.com.mx. Also performing will be Cage The Elephant, The Beaches, The Mars Volta, Black Pumas, Paul McCartney and others.

In other new, St. Vincent will be performing at this year’s Riot Fest, earlier this month Queens Of The Stone Age announced will be touring the U.S. this year and Beck will be performing at the Mann Theater on July 25.

