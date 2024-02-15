Music At The Intersection Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Black Pumas, Chaka Khan, Big Boi & More

Home News James Reed February 15th, 2024 - 4:46 PM

Music at the Intersection returns for its fourth year with a diverse artist lineup. Headliners include psychedelic soul band Black Pumas, 10x Grammy winning queen of funk Chaka Khan, rapper Big Boi (of Outkast), New Orleans trombonist and trumpeter Trombone Shorty, 5x Grammy award winning jazz bassist Esperanza Spalding, funk group Lettuce, 2x Grammy winning 24-year-old jazz singer Samara Joy and St. Louis rapper Chingy. The festival also features Ferguson-born trumpeter Keyon Harrold, a 3x festival alumnus, in a new role as Music at the Intersection Artist-in-Residence.

During the weekend, more than 50 national, regional, and local artists are scheduled to perform across four stages upon Grand Center Arts District’s outdoor festival footprint – a mix of urban streets and green spaces, covering Washington Avenue, just east of Grand Boulevard. Tickets go on sale at MetroTix on Friday, February 16, at 10 a.m., and prices start at $140 for all-weekend access or $75 for a day pass. GA+, VIP and VIP+ options are also available.

“Last year we acknowledged 50 years of hip-hop, but we celebrate hip-hop and all of our musical genres every day,” said Chris Hansen, Executive Director of Kranzberg Arts Foundation. “This year’s lineup reflects that…We’re delivering hip-hop classics with Big Boi and Chingy, and new school hip-hop-meets-electronic with Jordan Ward and Mvstercamp’s DARKWOOD…we’ve got the super hot Black Pumas, Lettuce, Bebe The Neo-Soul, and Lady Wray. Plus, we’re diving deep into the intersectionality of blues, jazz, funk and soul, embodied by Trombone Shorty, Robert Randolf and living legend Stanley Clark. Add in the iconic Chaka Khan, a new gospel brunch, and our own Keyon Harrold at the helm. It’s going to be an incredible weekend.”

Festival grounds open at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 14 and 11 a.m. on Sunday, September 15. Performances will take place within that outdoor footprint until well after sunset.