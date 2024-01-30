Queens Of The Stone Age Announce Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates with Royal Blood

Home News Cait Stoddard January 30th, 2024 - 2:33 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

According to consequence.net, Queens of the Stone Age have added spring 2024 U.S. tour dates, as the band have booked four Southeastern shows with support from Royal Blood. The new dates follow a previously announced Canadian tour with The Struts, which leads up to Queens of the Stone Age‘s appearance at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The newly added shows will see the tour stopping in Portsmouth, Virginia on May 6, Wilmington, North Carolina on May 7, North Charleston, South Carolina on May 8, and Hollywood, Florida on May 10.An artist pre sale begins on January 31 at 10 a.m. local time by using the code ROMAN by Ticketmaster. Live Nation pre-sale launches on February 1 at 10 a.m. local time by using the code ENERGY.

General ticket sales start on February 2 at 10 a.m. local time by Ticketmaster and fans can also look for deals or get tickets to sold out dates through StubHub, where each purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Queens Of The Stone Age Tour Dates

5/2 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

5/4 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival

5/6 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion #

5/7 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion #

5/8 – North Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery #

5/10 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live #

5/11 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville

5/13 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

5/14 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

5/16 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

5/17 – Madison, WI – The Slvee

5/18 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

5/19 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Festival