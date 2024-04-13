Paul McCartney & Friends Team Up To Pay Respects At Jimmy Buffett Tribute Concert

Home News Cristian Garcia April 13th, 2024 - 3:20 PM

On April 11, 2024, a tribute concert was held at the Hollywood Bowl to honor the passing of American singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who passed away last year at the age of 76. Many of Buffett’s peers and fans came together to play at the tribute concert. As reported in an article from Stereogum, notable guests at the tribute show included: Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Brandi Carlile, The Eagles, Pitbull, Snoop Dogg, Jon Bon Jovi and The Zac Brown Band. Near the end of the show, Paul McCartney said his regards and farewells to Buffett, who he collaborated with near the end of Buffett’s life. Then after, McCartney performed The Beatles’ classic “Let It Be” with The Eagles serving as his backing band. Dave Grohl performed a cover of the Van Morrison classic “Brown Eyed Girl” where he was joined with The Zac Brown Band and Buffett’s old Coral Reefer Band. Snoop Dogg performed his hit “Gin and Juice” with the Coral Reefer Band as well. While Pitbull and Jon Bon Jovi joined together and performed Pitbull’s recent tribute track “Thank God & Jimmy Buffett”.

At the very end of the show, Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band played a singalong version of Buffett’s most iconic song “Margaritaville”. There they were joined by more than a dozen guests including: The Eagles, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Jon Bon Jovi, Pitbull, Jack Johnson Judd Apatow, Harrison Ford and others. While McCartney and Grohl, did not perform on this one, they too also raised a glass of margarita in tribute to Buffett.

Catch some fan footage of the Jimmy Buffett tribute concert below.