Beck at The Mann Center on July 25th

Just last week, multi-talented instrumentalist, vocalist, and producer Beck announced his newest U.S. tour, or more specifically an “orchestral tour,” which will be coming to the TD Pavilion at The Mann in Philadelphia on July 25th.

Combining alternative/indie rock, folk, and electronic music, Beck started his career at age 18 (in 1988) with the release of a demo tape titled Banjo Story. His debut studio album, Golden Feelings, would be released in 1993 and was quickly followed the next year by the release of three studio albums: Mellow Gold, One Foot in the Grave, and Odelay. These releases marked a large turning point in Beck’s career, with “Loser” off of Mellow Gold becoming a chart-topping hit, and Beck’s most known song to date. Then in 2005, he had another huge hit with the song “E-Pro” off of the album Guero.

In 2015, Beck would find his next big hit with the release of his album Colors, diving deeper into pop-rock than his previous works with featured songs such as the title-song, “Colors,” and “Dreams,” the latter of which was rated by Rolling Stone and Billboard magazine as one of the best songs of 2015.

Most recently, in 2023, Beck released two singles: “Thinking About You” and “Odyssey” featuring Phoenix, a Grammy-award winning French indie rock band, who will reportedly be opening for Beck on Tour. In addition to an appearance from Phoenix, for his Philly show, Beck will also have instrumental accompaniment by the world renowned Philadelphia Orchestra.

This is sure to be a unique, once-in-a-lifetime show with incredible live vocals and instrumentation. Get your tickets HERE